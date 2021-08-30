Monday, August 30, 2021
Al Roker Claps Back at Critics Calling Him ‘Too Old’ to Cover Hurricane Ida [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Veteran meteorologist Al Roker has clapped back at critics claiming that at age 67, he’s too old to report live from New Orleans covering the Category 4 storm that hit in Louisiana on Sunday. 

“Al Roker is almost 70 years old, why is this necessary?” one person tweeted amid Roker’s live coverage of Hurricane Ida, per PEOPLE. Another commented, “Maybe let’s not. A 70-year-old in the eye of the hurricane isn’t that much fun to see.”

Check out Roker’s response to the haters below.

“I volunteered to come out here,” the Today co-host responded to his critics. “This is what I do. I’ve done this for 40 years. We all make sure we’re safe, we’re not going to do something that’s gonna put ourselves in harm’s way. As much as l love weather and I love NBC, I’m not gonna risk my life for it.”

And to those suggesting he’s too old for the job, Roker said “Well, hey guess what? Screw you! Okay! Try to keep up!”

Roker had more to say on Instagram, writing: “For all those worried about me out on #lakepontchartrain a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. B) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I’m too old to be doing this, try and keep up.”

WATCH:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

