Royce Reed Responds to Child Neglect Charge Involving Teen Son

*Royce Reed has responded to reports about her recent legal woes related to a child neglect case.

The former “Basketball Wives” star has been charged with felony child neglect because her son sexually molested her boyfriend’s child. Royce, who shares a teenage son with NBA star Dwight Howard, turned herself into the police and she’s now speaking out about her viral mugshot.

MadameNoire reports that Reed “claimed that her now-viral mugshot didn’t come in the aftermath of an arrest.”

“I shouldn’t even have to deal with or address this,” she wrote on social media over the weekend. “I did not get arrested, I turned myself in because I had to.”

“Talk to my attorney,” Reed, 41, added.

“As for the picture… I was scared as sh*t and was crying like a baby the whole time… I’m not ’bout that life’ but I did it and we’re gonna get through this,” she posted.

Check out her full Instagram post below.

Reed was charged with a third-degree felony of neglect of a child on March 10, by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

We reported earlier that according to police records, “The incident occurred at Braylon’s (Royce’s son) home. It’s unknown if Braylon, who is around 13-years-old and the other child resided in the same home at the time of the incident. Braylon has a history of sexual behaviors. He is currently in treatment at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions. He has been in treatment for 8 months. Officer Chamberlin responded to Braylon’s residence where he met with Braylon’s mother, Royce Reed. She explained Braylon recently revealed new information about a sexual incident between the two boys that occurred approximately one year ago. Royce notified her son’s sexual treatment counselor, who in turn contacted CF.

During the investigation, Braylon admitted he had sexually molested the child stating it happened at least two times. He said that he “made the child “masturbate me” because I was angry at him.” Braylon stated he believes anger triggers him into acting out sexually.

Per Madame Noire, “Court documents detailed that the child had a history of inappropriate interactions with other minors and was working through his issues with professionals at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions for over half a year now.”