Shocking: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Royce Reed Arrested for Child Neglect + Son Admits to Molestation

*Details surrounding the arrest of former “Basketball Wives” star Royce Reed’s arrest are a bit shocking! Royce was arrested for child neglect and it appears it’s because her son sexually molested her boyfriend’s child.

According to police records, “The incident occurred at Braylon’s (Royce’s son) home. It’s unknown if Braylon, who is around 13-years-old and the other child resided in the same home at the time of the incident. Braylon has a history of sexual behaviors. He is currently in treatment at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions. He has been in treatment for 8 months. Officer Chamberlin responded to Braylon’s residence where he met with Braylon’s mother, Royce Reed. She explained Braylon recently revealed new information about a sexual incident between the two boys that occurred approximately one year ago. Royce notified her son’s sexual treatment counselor, who in turn contacted CF.

During the investigation Braylon admitted he had sexually molested the child stating it happened at least two times. He said that he “made the child “masturbate me” because I was angry at him.” Braylon stated he believes anger triggers him into acting out sexually. This is an ongoing case. Via: @she.gossipz

RadarOnline is reporting that according to documents, police state Braylon is working on issues with professionals due to past incidents. Braylon, whose father is NBAer Dwight Howard, was supposed to follow certain rules set by a judge — specifically, he was not allowed to hang out with kids two years younger than him without an adult.

Braylon is accused of breaking the rules and Royce is being blamed. Royce appears to have cooperated fully with investigators as did her boyfriend. Braylon was interviewed by police about the accusations.