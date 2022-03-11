Friday, March 11, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Crime

Shocking: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Royce Reed Arrested for Child Neglect + Son Admits to Molestation

By Fisher Jack
0

Royce Reed
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 19: TV Personality Royce Reed attends the Edwing D’Angelo Fall 2012 NYFW presentation at The Waldorf=Astoria on February 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

*Details surrounding the arrest of former “Basketball Wives” star Royce Reed’s arrest are a bit shocking! Royce was arrested for child neglect and it appears it’s because her son sexually molested her boyfriend’s child.

According to police records, “The incident occurred at Braylon’s (Royce’s son) home. It’s unknown if Braylon, who is around 13-years-old and the other child resided in the same home at the time of the incident. Braylon has a history of sexual behaviors. He is currently in treatment at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions. He has been in treatment for 8 months. Officer Chamberlin responded to Braylon’s residence where he met with Braylon’s mother, Royce Reed. She explained Braylon recently revealed new information about a sexual incident between the two boys that occurred approximately one year ago. Royce notified her son’s sexual treatment counselor, who in turn contacted CF.

During the investigation Braylon admitted he had sexually molested the child stating it happened at least two times. He said that he “made the child “masturbate me” because I was angry at him.” Braylon stated he believes anger triggers him into acting out sexually. This is an ongoing case. Via: @she.gossipz

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Mikaila Murphy: Twerk Expert, Songstress, and Social Media Queen | WATCH

Wait! There’s more …

RadarOnline is reporting that according to documents, police state Braylon is working on issues with professionals due to past incidents. Braylon, whose father is NBAer Dwight Howard, was supposed to follow certain rules set by a judge — specifically, he was not allowed to hang out with kids two years younger than him without an adult.

Braylon is accused of breaking the rules and Royce is being blamed. Royce appears to have cooperated fully with investigators as did her boyfriend. Braylon was interviewed by police about the accusations.

Previous articleAkon’s Former Business Partner Compares His Senegal City to Ponzi Scheme
Next article‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan ‘KR’ Walker Described as ‘Digital Age’ Serial Rapist
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO