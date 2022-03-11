Friday, March 11, 2022
Kim Kardashian’s Former Staffers Slam Her ‘Advice For Women In Business’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Kim Kardashian
*Kim Kardashian is catching heat over comments made in a new interview with Variety. 

The publication’s latest cover story on the Kardashians unpacks their new TV series at Hulu titled, “The Kardashians,” and how it will differ from their former E! Series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Kim said the new series will showcase different sides of the Kardashian clan, such as highlighting their business ventures.

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim said (peep the YouTube clip below). “You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work.”

And with that, social media users have criticized the poignant message, claiming Kim’s riches and access to resources put her in a different lane than most working women. 

READ MORE: Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian Following Her ‘Legally Single’ Status

Several former employees of the Kardashians are now speaking out about their experience working for the Kardashians. 

Per The Blast, a woman named Jessica DeFino posted on Twitter, “I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️.”

DeFino continued: “The wildest thing about that job: I saw firsthand how the most famous women in the world Frankensteined an impossible standard of beauty, pushed the rest of us to “keep up” with them, weaponized that standard of beauty to sell products, and *still* never felt good enough,” she explained.

Here’s more from The Blast

A former employee of the Kardashians exclusively told The Blast that they were allegedly forced to work in the garage in the dead heat of summer. The source claims they were not allowed indoors in any of the Kardashian’s homes while working. Our source also alleged seeing production workers and assistants having to wear foot coverings when entering any of the Kardashians homes.

Comedian David Cross responded to Kim’s advice in a tweet, writing, “No, I have the best advice, be born into a rich family, get a s**t ton of plastic surgery, film and then release an orchestrated sex tape, parlay that planned notoriety into a “reality” show exploiting younger sisters and…viola! Easy peasy.”

Previous articleNick Cannon Reacts to Cancellation of His Talk Show
Next articleMajor League Soccer Launches Partnership with Black-owned Banks
