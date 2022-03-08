Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian Following Her ‘Legally Single’ Status

*Kodak Black is once again attempting to shoot his shot at Kim Kardashian now that she has been declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Kodak hit up Instagram to post a photo of himself wearing yellow caution tape from the “Super Gremlin” music video next to an image Kardashian shared showing her being wrapped in yellow tape printed with the Balenciaga logo, ahead of the brand’s Winter 2022 show on Sunday. Check out the post below.

We reported earlier that Kim Kardashian‘s request to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with Ye was granted by a judge last month. The ruling also concluded that the reality tv star will be dropping her “West” last name.

While Ye did not appear at the virtual hearing, his lawyers were present and did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, but did list out his requests before she was declared single. He asked that any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies, which the judge granted. However, the judge rejected two other requests which included Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust and that if Kim remarries she would waive the “marital privilege,” TMZ reports.

This news comes after the rapper was accused of attempting to slow down their divorce proceedings by challenging their prenuptial agreement in court. Kardashian recently claimed her ex was causing her “emotional distress” after putting “misinformation” about private family matters on Instagram.

At the time of the post, Ye had not yet clapped back at Kodak Black for attempting to make sexy time with the mother of his four children.