Here’s What Oprah Winfrey’s Birth Chart Reveals

*Kyle Thomas, a pop culture astrologer, has penned a lengthy article for the New York Post about Oprah Winfrey’s birth chart.

Thomas writes, “One of the strongest features of her astrological aspects is that her sun is in the exact same place as her Venus. This brings her a charming and cheerful persona, but also makes her beautiful inside and out. She’s deeply invested in the arts and her relationships and can connect with people in a soft, yet empowering, way.”

Thomas adds, “Her sun links gorgeously with her moon, representing that she’s innately very balanced and confident, while her moon smiles upon Venus, making her especially popular.

“With her sun under siege from Saturn, she was blocked by a significant lack of love and support in her life, but this caused her to find her perseverance,” Thomas writes.

“With her Neptune linked to Pluto, we see that she has found ways to tap into spirituality on a heightened level and connect with the collective’s unconscious,” she continues.

“Lastly, I love that her sun and Venus dance with Jupiter, making her generous and quite lucky, as well as allowing luxury, fortune and beauty to follow her everywhere that she goes,” Thomas adds.

Here’s more from Oprah’s birth chart:

In 2022 and the years to come, there will be even more expansive opportunities around her communication projects, ideas and vision. These are long-term transits, so she’s pretty set. On a more creative note, she is experiencing powerful eclipses around artistic breakthroughs and hitting even more aspirational milestones.

Oh and her fame? Yeah, that’s just gonna keep going through the roof. I do think there have been factors encouraging her to get into politics, and that still remains to be seen, but I do think she’d favor very well. However, working in the media as one of the most powerful voices in the world already gives her a hold on influence that spans political, social, economic and international relations. Stepping into a specifically political role at this time would simply just be a title to add to her laurels.

You can read Oprah’s full chart here.