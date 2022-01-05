Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Howard Stern Slams Oprah For Hosting Dinner Parties Amid COVID Surge [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

stern, winfrey
Howard Stern, Oprah / Getty

*Shock jock Howard Stern has fired shot aim at Oprah Winfrey for hosting dinner parties amid an alleged surge in COVID-19 cases. 

“I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am,” said Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday (Jan. 3) “On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party like a celebration and she flies in a different chef.”

He continued, “It’s getting very confusing to me. I see what’s going on with COVID. Everyone’s got it. Everyone’s sick. People have a 104 fever. I don’t want to have a 104 fever, I don’t want to get sick, so I’m hiding. But everyone else is out running around. I see Oprah is having dinner parties.”

Co-host Robin Quivers asked how many people attended Oprah’s holiday parties.

READ MORE: Oprah Celebrates Holiday Season with Culinary Trip Around the World [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

“It also looks like it’s Gayle King and about 20 young ladies from Africa who are orphans or something,” Howard continued.

“But I’m watching Oprah and there’s always these young girls, about 17 or 18, young women who are invited to Oprah’s palatial estate and Oprah, on every one of these videos, marches out a different chef every night and she goes, ‘Here on the holidays, I have a different chef every night,’ ” he added.

“It sounds like a nightmare to be invited to Oprah’s house,” said Robin.

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Oprah celebrated the holiday season from the comforts of her own home, where a chef whipped up savory dishes that are popular in various cultures around the world.

“Every night during holiday season we eat delicious foods from different countries,” Oprah captioned her Instagram video of chef Gregory Gourdet talking about the foods he’s cooking.

“Tonight we had Haitian cuisine with Chef @gg30000,” she wrote. “To my Haitians friends everywhere, enjoy your soup joumou on January 1st!”

As reported by The Blast, Oprahdaily, Oprah’s lifestyle account, commented, “We need to make a trip over to @kannrestaurant to try all this deliciousness!”

Previous articleAustralian Man Sets Himself on Fire in Response to COVID Vaccine Mandate
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

