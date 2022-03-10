Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Canceled After Six Months On Air

*After only six months on air, Nick Cannon’s eponymous daytime talk show has been canceled due to low ratings.

Enough episodes have been pre-tapped so the show will run through May, according to Variety.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the chat show’s producer/distributor Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

We reported in October, per Radar, that “The Masked Singer host reportedly brought in a measly 400,000 viewers a day for his first week of broadcast late last month, landing the self-titled series at the bottom of the talk show pack.”

Per the report, Cannon’s talk show initially received a slew of devastating reviews, with Showbiz 411 writing: “Cannon’s recent past supporting Louis Farrakhan and making anti-semitic statements won’t find him a large audience. He can’t even get ex wife Mariah Carey to be a guest.”

“It doesn’t appear as if ‘Cannon’ will be essential viewing for many, although if you are a big fan of Cannon, you will surely like this version of the celebrity, in which he turns his quirks and personality up to an 11,” read one review by USA Today.

Cannon’s talk show was being considered to replace Wendy Williams’ timeslot amid her ongoing health issues. Show execs considered Cannon a “backup plan” when Wendy’s season 13 premiere was delayed several times last year.

Last month it was announced that Wendy’s show is being replaced by Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talk show set to premiere in the fall.