Nick Cannon on Monogamy: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Like That’s Healthy’

*During an appearance on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman on Wednesday, Nick Cannon shared his views on monogamy and was asked if he planned to have eight children.

Cannon is expecting his EIGHTH child with Bre Tiesi, the ex-wife of football star Johnny Manziel. The announcement comes a month after he lost his 5-month old son Zen – whom he shared with Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer. Cannon also shares twin sons with Abby De La Rosa and he has two kids with Brittany Bell, and he co-parents twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“I’m never gonna say that,” Cannon said when asked by Dr. Berman if “most of these pregnancies were unplanned.”

“I’m going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child,” continued Cannon. “So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child.’ “

The “Masked Singer” host described himself as both a “lover” and a “hopeless romantic” and shared his thoughts on what it means to make a “covenant.”

“You can still make covenants without getting the government involved,” Cannon said. “You can make a covenant where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much that we don’t want anyone else to be a part of this or intrude this energy that we have.’ And I just don’t feel like that’s healthy. I don’t feel like monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Cannon noted during the conversation that he can be a great lover and friend to a woman but not a boyfriend or husband.

“I think at this point, if you know who Nick Cannon is, you know a lot about me in that sense of, like, I’m the guy your mom warned you about,” Cannon said. “Like, stay away from that dude. I say this all the time, I am a better friend and companion than I am a boyfriend, relationship, husband. All of those things.”

And when it comes to his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Cannon said, “We’re really great friends and she’s kind of taught me so much—so that’s family.”