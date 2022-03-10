Fox Soul x HBCU Buzz Kick Off Screening Room Pitch Contest

*This week, Fox Soul announced its joint partnership with HBCU Buzz, on the launch of their HBCU Screening Room Pitch Contest!

Fox Soul’s Screening Room celebrates young Black filmmakers by showcasing their short films on their platform. Each week, Fox Soul premieres an hour-long program that contains between one to four short films followed by an interview.

In February Fox Soul kicked off its official HBCU Pitch Contest presented by HBCU Buzz. Now until May 1, 2022, students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities will receive an opportunity to submit their short film concept and get a chance to win $5,000 to help fund their short film.

Students can enter the contest here.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Smokey Robinson on Why He Hates Being Called ‘African American’ [VIDEO]

For students to enter the HBCU Screening Room Pitch Contest, they must submit a one-minute video to discuss their film concept. Students can use graphics, props, non-professional actors, or anything that will help best convey the idea in 60 seconds.

“We are excited to be partnering with HBCU Buzz on this great initiative for young filmmakers,” said James DuBose, General Manager and Head of Programming at Fox Soul. “We are always looking to provide opportunities to help better represent the Black community. And right now, we are doing that by investing in our next generation of Black filmmakers so they can have a platform to share their creative projects to a larger audience.”

HBCU Buzz delivers HBCU news, insights and editorials from the Black College community and is the go-to resource for current students and alumni. HBCU Buzz is teaming up with Fox Soul to provide additional resources and tapping into their network to give HBCU filmmakers an opportunity to turn their dreams into reality.

“The collaboration between HBCU Buzz and Fox Soul is essential to move the needle and create opportunities to engage audiences that have been overlooked while creating a space for Black storytellers,” said Luke Lawal Jr., CEO and Founder, HBCU Buzz. “There’s so much untapped talent in the HBCU market and we want to make it our priority to help find the next best filmmaker. HBCU Buzz has made a commitment to bridging the gap between like minded organizations that share this same mission and commitment to HBCU students, and alumni.”

To learn more about Fox Soul and HBCU Screening Room Pitch Contest, visit foxsoul.tv.