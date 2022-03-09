Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Smokey Robinson on Why He Hates Being Called ‘African American’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Smokey Robinson
Smokey Robinson (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

*Smokey Robinson has made clear that he does not prefer to be called an “African American.”

The Motown legend explained during a recent appearance on “The View,” that he prefers to call himself “Black” and “Black American.”

“I resent being called African American … I think that when you do that, you’re disclaiming all the things, all the contributions that Black people have made to America. I consider myself to be a Black American and I enjoy being called Black,” Robinson, 82, told the hosts. 

“Black has been so negativized as a color down throughout history, by those who wanted to negativize it. And so, it spilled over into the Black community and to the Black people. And even Black people back in the day calling each other Black was a sign for a fight.  So, I resent being called African American because Black people have contributed so much to the development of the United States of America.”

Hear more from Smokey about it via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

