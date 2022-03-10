Thursday, March 10, 2022
Florida Father Crushed to Death in Porta-Potty with Bulldozer [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0


*A Florida father was crushed to death in a porta-potty when a coworker accidentally ran it over in a bulldozer. 

The incident occurred Friday evening at the North Central Landfill, according to authorities. TooFab reports that Aaron Henderson was was employed as a spotter, who provided “traffic control for the incoming and outgoing dump trucks,” the outlet writes. 

Here’s more from the report: 

According to Polk County Sheriff’s office, at around 5:10 PM, at the end of the regular workday, one of the drivers was moving his bulldozer up an embankment to “heavy equipment staging area” to park it. But the front blade was elevated to a height of 3-4 feet, obscuring his view, deputies said; after reaching the top of the incline to level ground, he began turning the bulldozer, when he heard a loud crumbling sound. Looking back, he realized he had run over a temporary toilet. He immediately ran back to see if anyone was inside; tragically, there was. Henderson was found unresponsive.

Henderson died at the scene. His death was ruled the death accidental by the medical examiner, Fox13 reported.

OTHER NEWS: EUR VIDEO THROWBACK: Why Angie Stone Was Arrested on This Day in 2015 | VIDEOs

“The Landfill is a dynamic, industrial environment with movement of hundreds of trucks coming to unload and heavy equipment at the Landfill all day long,” County Manager Bill Beasley said. “We have never experienced anything like this here.”

“He came up in the streets a little bit and he was tired of living like that,” Aaron’s older brother Lenard Henderson told the outlet. “He wanted to have a responsible and be a responsible person.”

“Your brother was here the other day, just happy, and then all of a sudden you never see him again.”

“At the end of the day, we don’t know what happened, but we just want to know the truth,” he added. “So we hope they do a thorough investigation, you know what I’m saying? All we want is the truth.”

Aaron leaves behind his three young sons.

“He had a good life here with me, Adrian, and my other brother,” his 10-year-old son said. “He’s in a better place now.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

