Chris Brown Shares Explicit Messages From Rape Accuser, Threatens Lawsuit

*The woman who accused Chris Brown of drugging and raping her on a yacht docked outside of Diddy’s home in Miami in December 2020 has withdrawn a lawsuit she filed against him after several of her explicit text messages to the singer were leaked.

According to TMZ, Ariel Mitchell, an attorney representing the woman (only identified as Jane Doe) wasn’t aware of the messages she sent to Brown in the wake of the assault allegations. Brown put the woman on blast on Instagram where he shared an old voicemail from her in which she said, “I just want to see you again … just let me know. If you want me to leave you alone, I will. But I really just wanna f*ck the shit again.”

As reported by Hop Hop DX, Brown added in his Instagram Stories, “No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [blue cap emoji]. Now let’s see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to run the real story. Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people’s lives like that.”

READ MORE: Chris Brown Slapped with $20 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

The women reportedly sent nude selfies to Brown and told him he was the “best d*ck” she ever had. In one text message, Brown suggested she get a Plan B to prevent pregnancy and she replied, “Oh sh*t ok I will.” Brown responded, “I definitely didn’t bust inside ya…just was hella faded so I wanted to be sure.”

Their communication went dark for several months before the women relocated to Los Angeles where Brown lives and she texted the R&B superstar her new number.

“Missing u (sic),” she said in a message. “U [sic] were honestly the best —- I’ve had (emoji) lol I just want it again. Why are you playing with meee [sic] lol.”

It appears as if Brown denied her repeated requests for more d–k, so the woman slapped him with a $20 lawsuit, accusing him of rape.

Brown now plans on taking legal action against the woman, according to reports.

Brown’s attorney George Vrabeck of Vrabeck Adams & Co. Inc. said previously he intended “to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behavior from our society. Our client deserves justice. The same justice that all victims of sexual abuse deserve.”