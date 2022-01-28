Chris Brown Slapped with $20 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape

*Singer Chris Brown is back in the headlines for his alleged violence towards women.

Brown has been hit with another sexual assault allegation and the accuser has hit him with a $20 million dollar lawsuit.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Chris Brown allegedly raped a woman on a yacht parked at Diddy’s Star Island home. The singer is being sued by a Jane Doe who says she’s a professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist … and she claims Chris went from being friendly to raping her, in a matter of minutes. In the docs, she claims she entered the kitchen with Chris, where he gave her a red cup with a mixed drink and they started talking. After he filled her cup a second time, she claims began to feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

READ MORE: Chris Brown Sued by Housekeeper and Her Sister After Dog Mauling

TMZ goes on to write:

According to the suit, the woman claims she also felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep” … and that’s when she says Chris led her into a bedroom while she was “drugged” and “half-asleep.” In the docs, the woman claims Chris closed the bedroom door, barring her attempt to leave, removed her bikini bottoms and started kissing her. She says she mumbled for Chris to stop, but he persisted and raped her.

After Brown ejaculated inside her, he announced he was “done,” and the next day he texted her and “demanded she take Plan B,” the outlet writes and she complied.

The woman is suing the artist for $20 million claiming she is suffering from severe emotional distress.

The woman’s attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, say they’re “committed to victims being heard and would urge anyone with information to contact them.”