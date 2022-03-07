Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Keke Palmer Says Her New Slave Film ‘Alice’ is ‘Not Trauma Porn’

By Ny MaGee
0

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

*Keke Palmer plays a woman enslaved on a plantation in 19th century Georgia in her new movie “Alice,” which she says is “not trauma porn.”

“I felt like it spoke to history in the Black slave narrative in a way that was not so victimizing,” said Palmer, 28, of why she took on the role in PEOPLE’s Women Changing the World issue. 

“There’s only one angle that we usually get the slave narrative from, and it’s usually from an oppressor standpoint,” she adds. “It does not empower the youth and it does not come with a sense of pride that I feel like I’ve always felt growing up when my parents talk to me about our history.”

READ MORE: Trailer Drops for Jordan Peele’s New Horror ‘Nope’ Starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya

“It’s not trauma porn,” she says. “It’s like, ‘This happened. Let’s show you how our people found hope.’ If a character like Alice was able to keep going and she actually endured slavery, then what do you think that you could do? That, to me, is very powerful and important for my generation to see because we are at that breaking point in our own way.”

Here’s the official film synopsis, per press release:

Alice (Keke Palmer) yearns for freedom as an enslaved person on a rural Georgia plantation. After a violent clash with its brutal and disturbed owner, Paul (Jonny Lee Miller), she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon discovering the year is actually 1973. Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned political activist named Frank (Common), Alice quickly comprehends the lies that have kept her in bondage and the promise of Black liberation. Inspired by true events, Alice is a modern empowerment story tracing Alice’s journey through the post-Civil Rights Era American South.

In addition to Palmer, the movie also stars Common, Jonny Lee Miller, Gaius Charles, Alicia Witt, NaTasha Yvette Williams.

“Alice” arrives in theaters on March 18. Check out the trailer above.

Previous articleBill Cosby’s Prosecution Won’t be Revived by the Supreme Court | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO