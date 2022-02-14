Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeFilmBlack Films
Black Films

Trailer Drops for Jordan Peele’s New Horror ‘Nope’ Starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya

By Ny MaGee
0

Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya

*Jordan Peele tapped KeKe Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya for his upcoming horror movie “Nope” — and the first trailer dropped on Sunday. 

As reported by People, the teaser doesn’t reveal too much of the plot but introduces Palmer and Kaluuya’s characters as a pair who work on Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse training ranch.

Check out the YouTube clip below. 

READ MORE: Jordan Peele Taps Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya to Star in Upcoming Project

“Nope” is the follow-up to Peele’s 2019’s “Us”. The plot details for the project have remained under wraps since Peele announced the release date and shared the first poster back last July. 

“What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages, for whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing.’ And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope,” she said at the time,” said Palmer in an October interview with HollywoodLife.

Kaluuya famously starred Peele’s “Get Out.”

In 2019, Peele dished about his love for the horror genre in an interview with NPR.

“I think it is connected to getting over my own fears: my fears growing up, my fears as a kid watching movies. I’d watch these commercials for the Time-Life Mysteries of the Unknown books… and I would freak out. But I would want it,” he explained. “I had this weird love-hate where I would … if I got to sneak a horror movie at a friend’s house, there was nothing more I would want to do. Then, of course, it would keep me up at night.”

“But creating them, I think, helps me deal with fear and makes me feel stronger and braver,” added Peele.

“Nope” hits theaters July 22. Watch the trailer below.

Previous articleEUR Video News: Valentine’s Day Gifts Costing More Due to Supply-Chain Issues
Next articlePolice Reform Can’t Wait Any Longer | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO