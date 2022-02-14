Trailer Drops for Jordan Peele’s New Horror ‘Nope’ Starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya

*Jordan Peele tapped KeKe Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya for his upcoming horror movie “Nope” — and the first trailer dropped on Sunday.

As reported by People, the teaser doesn’t reveal too much of the plot but introduces Palmer and Kaluuya’s characters as a pair who work on Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse training ranch.

Check out the YouTube clip below.

“Nope” is the follow-up to Peele’s 2019’s “Us”. The plot details for the project have remained under wraps since Peele announced the release date and shared the first poster back last July.

“What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages, for whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing.’ And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope,” she said at the time,” said Palmer in an October interview with HollywoodLife.

Kaluuya famously starred Peele’s “Get Out.”

In 2019, Peele dished about his love for the horror genre in an interview with NPR.

“I think it is connected to getting over my own fears: my fears growing up, my fears as a kid watching movies. I’d watch these commercials for the Time-Life Mysteries of the Unknown books… and I would freak out. But I would want it,” he explained. “I had this weird love-hate where I would … if I got to sneak a horror movie at a friend’s house, there was nothing more I would want to do. Then, of course, it would keep me up at night.”

“But creating them, I think, helps me deal with fear and makes me feel stronger and braver,” added Peele.

“Nope” hits theaters July 22. Watch the trailer below.