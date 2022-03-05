The Game Comes for Eminem – Thinks He Could Best Him in A Verzuz Battle | WATCH

*As more clips from his ‘Drink Champs’ interview surface, The Game continues to cause more controversy! In a new clip, the LA rapper changes his stance on a rap battle with Eminem, the Detroit legend. Game says, “Eminem is Eminem. I like Eminem, he’s one of the good emcees–great emcees. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Challenge it.”

‘DC’ host N.O.R.E., tries to warn him, “You don’t want to go VERZUZ against Eminem,” but Game proudly said, “Yes I do. What do you mean? The f**k you mean? What you trying to say? You trying to say I don’t want a head-to-head with the white man?” N.O.R.E. simply says he just doesn’t want any beefs or drama with his name in it. Game exclaims, “It’s not drama!”

As Game mentioned, he used to stan for Em. In a previous interview, he says, “Eminem is Eminem. If you notice, in Hip-Hop, Eminem is the only rapper that nobody ever wants a problem with–including myself. Eminem is like the most lyrically insane. Eve when I was going at 50 [Cent] and me and {Dr.] Dre weren’t seeing eye-to-eye, I stayed away from the white dude, because he a problem, understand it. Eminem…I don’t think it’s a rapper [out] that he won’t slay. And you don’t even want a war with Eminem. He crazy.” Answering a question on what he’d do if Em came at him with an industry beef, Game said, “Run. I’m a Hip-Hop artist and I’m one of the biggest ones in the world. You don’t want a beef with Eminem. He shreds. He shreds emcees for real. And I ain’t his best friend or nothing, I’m just saying. He can’t be seen by nobody. JAY-Z? No, everybody. You don’t mess with the white boy.” #Socialites, thoughts?

