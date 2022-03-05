Where’s the Love?! Meghan Markle Sued by Half-sister Samantha Markle

*According to reports, Meghan Markle is being sued by her half-sister, Samantha Markle for defamation after the duchess and Prince Harry’s, 37, explosive tell all interview with Oprah Winfrey last March. Samantha, 57, claimed in court documents Meghan, 40, lied about her and their family during the sit-down. She also accused her sister of making up stories about growing up in “virtual poverty” and claims Meghan publicly bashed their father, Thomas Markle, 76, in an attempt to sell a false “rags-to-royalty” narrative of her life and gain sympathy. The complaint reads,

“Meghan falsely claimed that: (a) she essentially raised herself from virtual poverty; (b) she was forced from the age of 13 to work in a series of low-paying jobs to ‘make ends meet.’” The lawsuit goes on to accuse Meghan Markle of misleading the public regarding her father’s absence from her 2018 royal wedding.

“Mr. Markle suffered two heart attacks in the weeks before Defendant’s wedding in May 2018 due to stress associated with the Royal wedding, the constant hounding and harassment by paparazzi and other media, and upsetting text messages he received from Defendant and Prince Harry, and Mr. Markle’s cardiologist told him he was too

sick to travel to England for the wedding; Mr. Markle did not refuse to attend the wedding, but was instructed by his doctor not to attend the wedding.”

