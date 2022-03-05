Saturday, March 5, 2022
Devastated! Insurance Refuses to Cover Surgery for Man with 75% Keloid Scarring | WATCH

By Fisher Jack

Davontae Stewart (keloids scarring)
*Davontae Stewart, a man with 75% body scarring keloids, recently opened a GoFundMe account asking for financial support to help him get the necessary medication. Despite having health insurance, Stewart can’t get the surgery he needs because his insurance coverage doesn’t include Keloid surgery – it is considered a cosmetic procedure by the insurer. Sadly for Stewart, he says that people don’t even understand what he is dealing with.

Fox 2 Detroit reports that the condition began when Stewart was a kid, similar to chickenpox, which he scratched off, but woke up to tiny bubbles on his whole body the following morning. A Detroit-based doctor at the time suggested to Stewart’s mother to have all the keloids removed at once – a step that worsened the situation. The keloids came back in stitch form, on his whole back, and keep growing every day.

With Stewart’s body covered 75% and the keloids still growing, he says he is scared for his life, which has also affected his performance at work as a certified nursing assistant. Initially, he was a Diesel mechanic at the Universal Technical Institute, Illinois, but was forced to quit the job due to its physical requirements.

His biggest hope was found at Dr. Jones’ office, New York, a leading cosmetic and reconstructive facility in the U.S. However, Stewart’s joy was short-lived as his insurance refused to cover the procedure on claims that it was cosmetic.

Davontae Stewart (keloids scarring)
The bitter reality pushed Stewart to seek financial aid from the world through the GoFundMe platform. The surgery should cost thousands of dollars which explains his goal of $100,000. He has raised $18,000 and hopes that Americans and the entire world will come together and save him by contributing to the surgery he needs. He said that he is worried about having the keloids, but the fact that they keep growing with each passing day is scarier.

