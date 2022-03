*A seriously pissed-off New Jersey man is behind bars after police say he poured gasoline in a barbershop filled with people while in a fit of rage.

It happened at The Zone barbershop on 61st Street in North Bergen.

Police say 30-year-old Humberto Vanegas walked into the shop with a 5-gallon gasoline can and started yelling as he poured the fuel in the entryway.

Get the full story from Anthony Johnson via the video report below.

