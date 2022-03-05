Deion Sanders’ Daughter Joins the Jackson State University Women’s Basketball Team

*Deion Sanders is that “Coach Prime” at Jackson State University, where his daughter, Shelomi Sanders, will be attending later in the year. The 18-year-old disclosed that she has committed to playing for the Mississippi-based women’s basketball team in Fall 2022 after graduating from Rockwell Heath High School, Dallas, where the 5-foot-7 teen is the guard.

Her older siblings, Shedeur and Shilo, are existing members of JSU, where they are the freshman quarterback and defensive back, respectively, in their dad-coached HBCU football team. Deion rose to be the football team’s head coach in 2020 and shortly after acquired a new nickname – Coach Prime – which is derived from “Prime Time” – a name the all-star athlete earned in high school. Shelomi’s announcement was a proud moment for her dad.

The coach also made a special post of his socials that read, “When I tell u God is Good, God is Good! My young daughter @shelomisanders has committed to play basketball for the Back 2 Back Swac Champions @gojsutigersbb!” He further proceeded to appreciate and show love to the women’s basketball head coach team, Tomekia Reed, whom he asked to take care of Shelomi on and off the court and teach her the best she could. Coach Prime is undoubtedly one of the happiest people for not only having three kids on campus but all of them being active players as well – a blessing he refers to as “child support.”

ESPN disclosed that the Lady Tigers basketball team has recently been thriving, which explains why they are currently on a 15-game winning streak. The team also boasts of several other wins besides closing out the regular season with a perfect conference record, according to the USA Today report. According to the latter, the team is playing in the SWAC Tournament in Birmingham, which began this weekend.