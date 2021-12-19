Sunday, December 19, 2021
Deion Sanders Refutes Claims of Payoff to Woo Top Recruit – ‘We Ain’t Got No Money!’

Deion Sanders (Jackson State sideline with team) – Getty

*We just KNEW that there was going to be speculative conjecture regarding Deion Sanders flipping top-ten recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State University to Jackson State.

Indeed, when it comes to recruiting, the athletic alumni have a great deal to do with whether or not a kid decides to pick one university over another. However, Sanders’ recruiting coup against his alma mater has raised all sorts of eyebrows.

There were reports that Hunter had signed a multi-million dollar NIL deal and folks are saying it was a quid pro quo for him going to Jackson State.

However, Prime Time isn’t trying to hear any of that mess.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Max,” Deion said the idea that Jackson State paid Hunter is the biggest lie he’s ever heard. He said that the Tigers football program doesn’t even have that kind of money to spend, and believes that the people spreading the rumor are just making excuses.

“We ain’t got no money!” Sanders exclaimed. “That’s the biggest lie I’ve ever heard… That means we kicked your butt. We took what was ours, and now you’ve got to make up an excuse why.”

On its face, accusations of money from Jackson State are ridiculous. Even with Sanders’ cache, the bigger schools would still have much more money, if this was indeed the result of a pay off.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

