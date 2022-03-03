‘Access Hollywood’ Collaborating with the Black & Missing Foundation | WATCH

*UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – “Access Hollywood” is teaming up with the Black and Missing Foundation to call attention to missing persons of color, with monthly on-air segments. These true crime segments, led by correspondent Zuri Hall, will also be promoted on Access’ social/digital platforms. This continues “Access Hollywood’s” work with the Black and Missing Foundation from January when “Access” highlighted the case of 39-year-old missing mom, Cynthia Bah-Traore. Now, with the committed goal to highlight one on-air story a month, “Access” is reporting on Tiffany Foster. Tiffany is a mother of three who went missing in Georgia last year.

“It is my honor and privilege to play even a small role in highlighting the cases of missing Black men, women, and children in America. The fact that Black cases remain unresolved four times longer than those of our white counterparts is heartbreaking proof that there is so much more to be done in this fight for equity, parity and justice. Our lives matter. The work that the Black and Missing Foundation does is so vital to protecting, fighting for, and honoring these lives. I’m grateful to be a part of a show that is dedicated to amplifying our stories — including the painfully important ones — in such a meaningful way,” said “Access Hollywood” correspondent Zuri Hall.

By working together and combining platforms, “Access Hollywood” and the Black and Missing Foundation hope to raise awareness and bring in new leads that could potentially help find missing members of the community.

“With so many missing people of color, and so little media attention given to each individual tragedy, we are confident this new collaboration with “Access Hollywood” will have a great impact and will help us solve cases, reunite missing individuals with their families, and bring more attention to the countless missing children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends, members of our communities — who might otherwise be overlooked,” said Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson, founders of the Black and Missing Foundation.

“We have always prioritized the stories of missing persons in our entertainment news broadcast. This monthly collaboration with the Black and Missing Foundation is a way to ensure that our news program is giving fair, consistent coverage to those who might be otherwise left out of the media conversation. The “Access” team is committed to taking our work for Black missing persons one step further, through this combined effort,” said “Access Hollywood” Co-Executive Producer, News Jen Antonelli.

ABOUT “ACCESS HOLLYWOOD”

Hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans, along with correspondent Zuri Hall, the Emmy Award-nominated, daily, half-hour syndicated program delivers the inside scoop on the latest breaking entertainment news. Led by Senior Executive Producer Maureen FitzPatrick, “Access” has been diving into the latest true crime headlines for the last three years, bringing awareness to missing persons with insights from leading experts. For where to watch: check your local listings

ABOUT “BLACK & MISSING”

The Black and Missing Foundation, Inc (BAMFI) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to bring awareness to missing persons of color; provide vital resources and tools to missing person’s families and friends and to educate the minority community on personal safety. BAMFI was founded in 2008 by experts in the fields of law enforcement and public relations; two vital expertise needed to help bring awareness to and find those missing from our communities. BAMFI creates public awareness campaigns for public safety and provides parents and loved ones of missing persons with a forum for spreading the word of their disappearance, with pictures and profiles of missing individuals. BAMFI also utilizes a variety of media platforms, including print, television, radio, and social media, to help locate those missing.

STAY CONNECTED

