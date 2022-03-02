Raymond Santana (CP5 Exoneree) Files to Divorce Deelishis – They BOTH Say the Other Cheated!

*Oh well, that didn’t work out. We’re talking about the parting of ways between Raymond Santana and London Charles a/k/a Chandra Davis a/k/a Deelishis after just 20 months of apparently NO wedded bliss.

Yep, Mr. Santana, known more widely as being one of the wrongfully convicted Central Park Five, has filed for divorce from his voluptuous reality star wife. But get this. She’s accusing him of being unfaithful.

Santana, according to TMZ, filed divorce docs in Georgia, seeking to end his union with the one-time “Flavor of Love” star after less than two years of marriage.

According to the filing documents, the celebrity couple, who first met through Instagram in late 2019 and made it legal six months later, went their separate ways this past Nov. 7 (2021). Not too surprisingly, Santana claims their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Guess what, Madame Deelishis appears to be in total agreement with her soon-to-be ex. On Tuesday, she went to social media to publically call out Mr. Santana as a narcissist, liar AND a cheat!

But, guess what? The vibes between them are not all bad it seems. Raymond and Delishis recently filed an agreement with the court to resolve most of the legal issues between them. For starters, they both agreed neither party would pay the other alimony.

Ok, now that you know the story, cue the reactions from the peanut gallery, er, social media:

_jaquarius_g: He filed for a divorce so she ran to IG to paint him as a bad husband 😂… GOT IT 🤯 WILD TIMES‼️

d.0n__: So basically he been filed probably when he realized she really don’t want & to save face she just making it seem like he cheated got it 😂😂😂

junie_s_: U really have to take your time getting to know someone b4 rushing into marriage.

ace.shani: So he was the one who filed the divorce? 🤔 yea she might be the problem. 🤷🏽‍♀️😂 he did go through a lot he probably wasn’t mentally ready.

candiedtreatz: I mean I wouldn’t expect any less tbh he went in as a boy came out as a man and she threw the whole family and marriage thing at him should have let him live a bit

Wait! There’s more …

Even though they are being civil towards each other as far alimony is concerned, via social media, they’re now going at each other. Below, Deelishis is claiming she’s the one who stuck it out and further below, Raymond Santana broke his silence on the situation and is now claiming Deelish allegedly has a side piece who he tagged in his IG story. It’s gettin’ nasteeee!

