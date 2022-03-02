LaKeith Stanfield Blurs Gender Lines in High Heel Platforms and Lacey Socks [PHOTOS]

*“Atlanta” star LaKeith Stanfield has raised eyebrows with his latest photo spread for Replica Man Magazine.

One photo in particular has fans giving Stanfield, 30, the side-eye, as the actor is seen in an all-black ensemble, sporting a durag and high heel platforms with lacey high knee socks. His chest is exposed in a plunging V-line tank top and he is sitting with his legs crossed — which many social media users claim is a no-no when it comes to seemingly heterosexual males.

Stanfield stares off into the distance, appearing to bask in his feminine energy as he blurs gender lines. Many of his fans call the image “artistic”.

The photo will appear in Replica Man’s Spring 2022 issue. Check out the controversial photo and Replica Man cover below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by replicamagazine (@replicamanmagazine)



The actor rocks a larger-than-life afro for the magazine’s 10th issue — see cover above.

After the images were shared on social media, many people seem to be supporting Stanfield’s style, while others are quite confused by it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaKeith Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3)

In an alternative cover, Stanfield sits on a vintage chair, dressed in black pants, platform boots, and an orange silk duster.

“When I first started in the business. I just wanted to work, I just loved acting. Then once I started acting, I started seeing success and things that to me looked like success, like cheques for $500 when I didn’t have any money in my pocket, ” Stanfield told the Guardian in 2021. “I thought, ‘Well, if I just build on this, then I can create something for my family, and then we’ll all be successful. And we’ll be happy.’ And while some of those things bring momentary happiness, I realized nothing was more useful than therapy.”