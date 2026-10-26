Black 3-Year-Old Soccer Phenom Too Good for Opponents? Parents Call Police, Family Says| WATCH

Opposing parents reportedly couldn't handle a 3-year-old outplaying their 5-year-olds. Then police got involved, and KevOnStage had plenty to say.

Nevada (3-yr-old soccer phenom) – screenshot

*A 3-year-old Black soccer player named Nevada apparently had one problem on the field: He was too good for the competition.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

At least that’s what his parents say led to a bizarre confrontation during a youth soccer game in Winter Park, Florida.

According to the family, opposing parents complained that their 5-year-old children couldn’t get the ball away from the talented toddler.

What should have been an ordinary afternoon of children’s soccer reportedly ended with police escorting Nevada and his family off the field.

And when comedian KevOnStage saw the viral footage, let’s just say he wasn’t interested in playing nice.

They called the police on a little Black kid for being too good at soccer. https://t.co/DQE3lGlK8C — Kevín (@KevOnStage) October 25, 2026

Parents Say Toddler’s Soccer Skills Sparked Complaints

Nevada was participating in an i9 Sports youth league when the dispute unfolded, according to his family’s account shared on TikTok under the name Nevadaney10.

His parents say the boy was controlling the ball so effectively that some opposing parents became frustrated.

Rather than celebrating the youngster’s skills or simply allowing the children to play, the adults allegedly complained about his participation.

The family says league officials subsequently removed Nevada from the program, issued a trespass notice and arranged for a refund of their fall registration.

Police officers also escorted the family away from the field in front of other children and spectators.

“They really called the police on a 3 year old because he had the ball too much,” Nevada’s father says in the video.

Nevada’s mother also confronted the situation, arguing that her son was simply playing soccer.

The family’s account has circulated widely online, raising questions about how a recreational game involving preschoolers escalated into a police matter.

EURweb has not independently confirmed who requested police assistance or the official reason for the family’s removal.

KevOnStage – Joshua Gonzales

KevOnStage: ‘Get Them Babies a Capri Sun’

Comedian and social media personality KevOnStage reacted to the footage with a mixture of disbelief, humor and frustration.

“If you get whooped, you just be like, man, that team had a really good kid,” he said.

“And you get them babies a Capri Sun and get them some ice cream and go on about your life.”

But the comedian quickly turned serious about the decision to involve law enforcement.

“Calling the police on a kid for being too good at soccer?” he asked.

He questioned why adults couldn’t resolve the disagreement without officers becoming involved.

“The police should have arrested the person who called,” he said, arguing that the situation amounted to a waste of police resources.

KevOnStage also raised concerns about the message such an incident could send to young Black children.

“Now, what does that tell the black child as he goes into the world later on in life?” he asked. “And what does it tell the kids? When I don’t like something that’s happening, I can call the police?”

He concluded by describing the situation as “infuriating as a black person.”

Nevada (3-yr-old soccer phenom) – screenshot

What Happens Next for Nevada?

Beyond the online outrage, questions remain about the league’s handling of the incident and the circumstances that prompted police involvement.

The family’s allegations have not been independently established, and the available footage does not provide a complete account of the events leading to the removal.

For now, Nevada’s story has become a larger conversation about youth sports, parental behavior and whether adults sometimes forget the most basic rule of children’s games.

And if a 3-year-old happens to be running circles around the competition, maybe the appropriate response really is a Capri Sun, some ice cream and a little applause.

Not a police escort.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Black Soccer Player (Everton Luiz) Breaks Down, Cries After Racist Taunting – WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.