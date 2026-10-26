NFL and Players Union Launch Joint Review of Eagles’ Handling of Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot

The league and the players union will examine the medical calls that cleared the quarterback to play in London.

Jalen Hurts – Getty

*The Philadelphia Eagles now face a joint NFL and NFLPA review of the medical care Jalen Hurts received surrounding the team’s game in London.

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The league and the players union confirmed the probe in a joint statement. “The NFL and NFL Players Association are working together to review the matter,” it read.

The questions trace back to the Eagles’ matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. An Oct. 10 ultrasound detected a superficial clot. Team doctors, along with physicians in London, still gave the quarterback the green light to suit up.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hurts stayed at the hospital until late the night before the game. Jacksonville won 19-17.

A joint statement from the NFL and the NFLPA on Jalen Hurts: “The NFL and NFL Players Association are working together to review the matter." https://t.co/rgck598Fqu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2026

Once the team got home, another scan revealed the clot had shifted. Hurts sat out the next game and is not expected to play again this season.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills stood by the team’s choices. He called the Eagles’ care “very conservative, very patient-focused and appropriately guarded in every step.” He also dismissed claims that outside pressures could sway league doctors, labeling them “nonsense.”

The NFLPA fired back with a statement, per ESPN’s Tim McManus. According to the union, the league originally had no plans to review Hurts’ medical care.

“Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred,” the union said. “Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward.”

Both sides have now started sorting out the details, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “It’s taking some time, this is a big endeavor, obviously,” he said. “But the sides have begun the communication to figure out the logistics of how this is going to happen.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, shared a hopeful outlook in their own joint statement. “Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” it said. “More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

Hurts will keep training and stay involved with the team while on blood thinners. He could return to contact drills once that treatment ends.

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