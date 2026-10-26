Five iPhone Tools That Can Replace a Tape Measure, Compass and More

From a built-in level to a noise meter, these features are already on your phone and ready to use.

Alanya, Turkey – April 25, 2022: Man hand holding iPhone 13 with home screen IOS 15 on the screen.

*A few of the most useful apps on your iPhone may be ones you’ve never opened. Popular Science spotlighted five built-in tools that can act as substitutes for gadgets in your junk drawer, and they’re already installed.

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Measure and Level

Apple’s Measure app uses your camera to size up objects and spaces. Tucked inside the same app is a level for hanging frames or shelves.

To measure something:

Find Measure in your App Library under Utilities.

Point the camera at your object and tap the plus button to mark where to start.

Keep adding points to map out a length or area.

Hit the shutter button to keep a picture of your results.

To use the level:

Switch to the Level tab along the bottom of the app.

Rest the phone on its edge or its side. When everything lines up, the display goes green.

Need to check a slope? Tap once to make your current angle the new baseline.

via GROK AI

Compass

The Compass app reads your direction straight from the phone’s hardware. That means it keeps working on a remote trail with no signal. It also lists your location coordinates and how high above sea level you stand.

Look for Compass in the Utilities folder.

Tap the dial to hold a heading. If you veer away from it, a red marker shows how far.

Unit Converter

Need ounces in grams or dollars in euros? The Calculator app does the math, and its currency figures come from live online rates.

Open Calculator and tap the calculator icon in the top right corner.

Select Convert.

Use the arrows by each figure to set the units on both sides.

Noise Meter

Checking how loud a room or a construction site gets works best with an Apple Watch paired to your phone.

Turn on the Noise app on your watch.

On your iPhone, open Health, tap the search icon, and select Hearing.

Choose Environmental Sound Levels to view your readings.

Without a watch, you can still monitor what’s coming through your headphones.

Open Control Center and tap the plus button in the top left.

Choose Add a Control, then select Headphone Levels.

If Measure or Compass has vanished from your phone, the App Store can bring it back.

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