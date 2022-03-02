Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ #1 Movie on Netflix in the U.S.

By Ny MaGee
scene from A Madea Homecoming
A Madea Homecoming (2022), Tyler Perry as Madea. Cr. Charles Bergmann / Tyler Perry Studios

*Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming” is one of the most popular movies on Netflix right now. 

The film premiered on the platform on Feb. 25 and is already the #1 movie on Netflix’s ‘Top 10’ list in the U.S. Per Urban Hollywood 411, the comedy is the #2 program overall in the U.S. after the drama series “Vikings Valhalla.”

Perry posted Saturday on his Twitter account: “Well!! Y’all still got this old broad’s back!! What a blessing after all these years. Still number one! #AMadeaHomecoming”

Perry stars in, directed, and wrote the film that centers on Madea’s great grandson’s college graduation, “but family drama and surprise guests cause some funny revelations,” per the outlet.

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out of Retirement for New Netflix Film, ‘A Madea Homecoming’

“A Madea Homecoming” follows the last installment, “A Madea Family Funeral,” which debuted in 2019. At the time, Perry said that he was retiring the character after nearly 20 years.

“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” Perry said during an interview on Bevy Smith’s SiriusXM show Bevelations in October 2018, adding, “So, we’re going to say goodbye to her.”

He jokingly added, “It’s time for me to kill that old b-, I’m tired, man! I’m tired.”

“A Madea Homecoming” continues Perry’s work with Netflix following 2020’s release of “A Fall From Grace” which was seen by 39M households in its first month. He is also writing, directing, and producing “A Jazzman’s Blues” for Netflix. Starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, the film unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

The supporting cast in “A Madea Homecoming” includes Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), and Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll.

Perry uploaded a video on Instagram in June announcing Madea would be coming out of retirement.

“Madea’s coming to Netflix. We need to laugh, man. Too much is going on in the country,” Perry said in a video he posted on Instagram.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.





