Lisa Bellamy Delivers Brand New Music Video for Latest Single ‘In This House’ | WATCH

*(New Haven, CT) – Nspyre Music Group International Recording Artist Lisa Bellamy is known in Gospel circles as a consummate vocalist, a gifted interpreter of song and a psalmist who creates an atmosphere of worship. The BET Gospel Diva Search Competition Finalist, who has toured with greats such as the late Edwin Hawkins and Liz McComb, is not only known for her stirring sacred vocals but for her jazz stylings and her classical training.

Lisa, a Duke Ellington School of the Arts graduate, captured the hearts of music fans and radio programmers alike with her track, “Nothin’ But The Spirit,” from the EP, What Will It Take, which featured R&B vocalist Tony Terry and legendary guitarist Jonathan Dubose. More recently, Lisa hit the airwaves – and the charts – again with a new song, “In This House.” Already getting love on dozens of Gospel radio stations nationwide, the song is “straight church” and features Bellamy shining brightly on the traditional track. Now the song has its own riveting concept music video.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Vivica A Fox Says Laverne Cox was ‘Tacky’ with Her Will & Jada ‘Entanglement’ | WATCH

Filmed at the Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ in New Haven, CT, the video showcases the songstress performing the soul-shaking song flanked by background singers. A true song stylist, Lisa weaves her beautiful soprano around the traditional tune, while bringing a contemporary vibe to the uplifting track. “In This House” also includes William Fluker, Bellamy’s husband, a talented musician in his own right, as he provides some nice trumpet work on the song. During “In This House,” which was penned and produced by the artist, her husband and Tim Johnson, Lisa recounts familiar Bible stories reminding listeners of the power that’s found in the house of God.

“During this season, so many are experiencing loss,” Lisa says. “As we were writing ‘In This House,’ I was thinking about all that’s happening in the world today, and the Lord led me to Psalm 122: 1-2 which says, ‘I rejoiced with those who said to me, ‘Let us go to the house of the LORD.’ Our feet are standing in your gates, O Jerusalem.’” The song was taken directly from that scripture. We are in a time of pain and the house of the Lord is a place of respite; it’s a place of healing. It’s also a place of deliverance. There are so many gifts that are waiting for people in the house of the Lord.”

An ordained minister, Lisa grew up in the church. Her family’s church roots run deep, and she gave her first musical performance at Macedonia Baptist Church of Arlington, VA, as a young girl. The DMV native recalls her family gathering around the piano, singing gospel songs and hymns in her grandmother’s home. That musical talent was honed at the prestigious institutions of Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, and Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in Winchester, VA. Her classical training led to singing in such operas as LaBoheme at Shenandoah and opened doors to perform in Germany and Switzerland. In addition, her vocal prowess led her to Paris and Leon, France, singing background vocals for Gospel powerhouse Liz McComb.

Lisa released her debut recording, Lighthouse, in 2004. She has made numerous guest appearances on radio stations such as New York City’s WHCR-FM and DC’s WYCB-AM and has been covered in The Belle Report, the Journal of Gospel Music and UGospel. A vocal coach, songwriter, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, educator of youth and adults and recent recipient of a doctorate in Educational Leadership & Management from Capella University, Lisa Bellamy is preparing for the release of her sophomore album in 2022.

source: Andrea R. Williams – Soar Music Publicity, LLC