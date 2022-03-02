The Pulse of Entertainment: ‘Let’s Get Away’ with Jazz Guitarist Norman Brown on New Album | LISTEN

*“We’ve all been locked down for quite some time and I thought it would be wonderful to remind us of the silver linings of life’s obstacles…it will get better,” said Jazz guitarist Norman Brown about the meaning of the title to his newest solo album “Let’s Get Away,” on Shanachie Entertainment. “‘We’ will get better.”

The “Let’s Get Away” project offers 10 tracks from the Grammy-nominated musician. It features assistance from Shane Theriot on keyboards, bass, rhythm guitar and drums; Gerald McCauley on keys and drums; Joe Wolfe on bass; James Champion on vocals; Willie Morris on vocals, keys, bass and drums; Ron King on trumpet; Gordon Campbell on drums; Lenny Castro on percussion; David Torkanowsky on keys; Jeff Carruthers on keys, bass and drums; Greg Wail on sax; Paul Brown on percussion, and Lew Laing on bass, keys and drums. It is produced by Paul Brown, mastered by Euge Groove and executive produced by Danny Weiss.

“I haven’t been playing in concert for 1 ½ years,” Norman said when I asked about performing after the pandemic. “It’s the first time ever that this has happened in 33 plus years! It was wonderful to have that time off, a blessing in disguise because I was forever back and forth between doing shows.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Alonzo King’s World is All About Movement

Norman Brown is a living legend in the Jazz world. He graduated from Musicians Institute in Hollywood in 1984 and immediately became an instructor at the Institute from 1984 – 1998. He signed with Motown’s Mo Jazz label in 1991 and in 1992 he collaborated with Boyz II Men. In 1994 he collaborated with Stevie Wonder on an album produced by Norman Connors. He signed to Warner Brother Records in 1999. In 2002 he formed BWB with Kirk Whalum (sax) and Rick Braun (trumpet) which garnered a #1 Smooth Jazz Radio Hit Single. He collaborated with Gerald Albright on an album in 2011 and the single “In the Moment” earned them a Grammy nomination.

“Music…is magical. It’s the greatest gift given to man in the form of a force that inspires…,” Brown concluded. “The supreme source touched my Spirit at eight years-old…saying, ‘Go out and bless the world.’”

And that he has done. www.Shanachie.com www.NormanBrown.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist & Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference