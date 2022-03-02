50 Cent Slams Starz and the ‘Dumb Sh*t I Deal With Over Here’

*50 Cent has taken to his Instagram account to once again to slam Starz as his contract with the network comes to an end.

The hip-hop star help build up the network with his “Power” franchise, so he is understandably frustrated that the cabler renewed the drama “High Town” for a third season while overlooking Power Book IV: Force, the highest-rated show on Starz.

Fif shared several images of suitcases in separate posts, and in each one the expressed his eagerness to part ways with Starz. In one post of a gif, a man is seen stuffing a bag with clothes — symbolizing 50 Cent’s exit from Starz. Check out his IG posts below.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

In a follow-up suitcase post, 50 Cent tells several staffers at his G-Unit Film & Television to pack their bags.

In a message to Anil Kurian, Head of Development at G-Unit Film & Television, Fiddy said, “get your fvcking bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here,” he wrote.

In another post, he tells Michael Rainey Jr., the star of “Power Book II: Ghost,” to pack his bags too.

Check out 50’s posts below.

