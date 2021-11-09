Tuesday, November 9, 2021
HomeNews
News

50 Cent Slams Starz Over Potential Sale, Rapper Wants to Buy Network

By Ny MaGee
0

*Lionsgate is reportedly exploring plans to sell the Starz network, and 50 Cent is not too pleased by this news. 

The rapper and entrepreneur posted a screengrab of the news story on Instagram and noted that much of the network’s success is due to his two hit shows. 

“WTF is this, ?????No Raising Kanan, No BMF, what do you think made their stock jump,” 50 shared with his followers. “I gave them two hits back to back Smh ?these people be crazy, smart as hell but no common sense.”

The mogul then proclaimed “I’m gonna look into buying the STARZ network.” Check out his post below.

READ MORE: WATCH A ‘Devastated’ Travis Scott Address Astroworld Tragedy – He’s Still Being Blamed

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

50 then explained that BMF will not be airing this week due to an episode airing mix-up.

“?????I’m out till next week Saturday 12AM , because the shit people are gonna say when they find out BMF is not coming on this week. ???? it’s a good time to catch up,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, he called the company a “sh*t show,” and warned that they better “sell it fast.”

As reported by Complex, 50 later claimed “they called and told me they wanted to hold episode 7 back a week” to make way for “Ghost” on Nov 21.

“Then these sh*t head people put the fucking episode out for 3 hours then take it down. ???? This is not ok, when I get uncomfortable i make everybody uncomfortable now who getting fired? until you figure that out don’t call my phone respectfully,” he explained.

50 called the episode the best “work I have done directing to date,” and thanked rapper Eminem for his guest-starring role. 

Previous articleDaughter Rolls Up on Mom Unloading Groceries After 2 Years Apart. Her Reaction Went Viral (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO