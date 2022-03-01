Tuesday, March 1, 2022
New Teaser for Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ Highlights Major Moments for Family [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
KARDASHIANS - INSTAGRAM
Kardashian sisters

*Hulu has dropped a new trailer for it’s coming reality show centers on the Kardashian klan: Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

The new trailer features more snippets of some of the family’s major moments over the last year. Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker, also makes multiple appearances in the teaser. Watch the clip below. 

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads, per PEOPLE. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

OTHER NEWS: Kardashians Ink Hulu Deal to ‘Create Global Content’

 

We previously reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on the platform. The family wrapped E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” last summer. The show initially premiered in 2006.

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim said in a statement shared on Instagram at the time it was announced the show would end. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Per PEOPLE, “The Kardashians will pick up where cameras left off, with Kim, 41, pursuing her dreams to be an attorney all while running her businesses and raising her four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West.” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

