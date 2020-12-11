Kardashians Ink Hulu Deal to ‘Create Global Content’

*The Kardashian-Jenner clan have signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on Hulu.

“Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu,” Kris Jenner tweeted Thursday. The new content from the family is expected to premiere in late 2021, PEOPLE reports.

The deal comes months after E! announced that their reality series, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” will end next year. The show initially premiered in 2006.

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim said in a statement shared on Instagram. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” Kim wrote. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

E! networks said of the cancellation: “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.

“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021,” E! Networks continued. “We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”

The final season of the series is scheduled to air on E! in early 2021.