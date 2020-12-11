Television
Kardashians Ink Hulu Deal to ‘Create Global Content’
*The Kardashian-Jenner clan have signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on Hulu.
“Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu,” Kris Jenner tweeted Thursday. The new content from the family is expected to premiere in late 2021, PEOPLE reports.
The deal comes months after E! announced that their reality series, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” will end next year. The show initially premiered in 2006.
“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim said in a statement shared on Instagram. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”
“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” Kim wrote. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”
E! networks said of the cancellation: “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.
“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021,” E! Networks continued. “We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”
The final season of the series is scheduled to air on E! in early 2021.
Family - Parenting - Births
Estranged Wife of Malik Beasley Says She and Son Kicked Out Home Amid Larsa Pippen Scandal
*Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, claims she’s been kicked out of the family home after filing for divorce amid the basketball player’s cheating scandal with Larsa Pippen.
We previously reported… sources tell E! News that Yao filed for divorce shortly after the NBA star was spotted in Miami holding hands with Pippen.
Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard looking very much like he’s coupled up with Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife.
A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Larsa while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.
Larsa is 46 and Beasley is 24. She is still married to Scottie.
The photographs of him holding hands with Pippen surfaced on December 1. Hours after the photos surfaced online, Yao spoke about her husband’s infidelity.
“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or another … I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”
Yao, 23, gave fans an update on Wednesday following the scandal
“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie.” She went on to claim that she and her son were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”
Yao noted that there has been “no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology” from Beasley.
The estranged couple tied the knot in March after welcoming their son a year prior.
The former Miss Malibu Teen USA noted that she is “focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can be at this time,” she concluded.
Larsa and Scottie wed in 1997 and split for a second time in 2018 when the NBA star filed for divorce. They share four children, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and 12-year-old Sophia.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: A Dangerous Game
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former A- list celebrity really playing a dangerous game. He cheated on his last wife with this former A+ list singer and lives large off her income. Now, he is cheating on his wife with this alliterate A-/B+ list singer.
Can you guess the former A- list celebrity?
Entertainment
Chadwick Boseman: Marvel Will Not Recast T’Challa in ‘Black Panther II’
*During the Marvel Studios’ presentation at Disney Investor Day on Thursday, Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that Chadwick Boseman’s character of T’Challa will not be recast in “Black Panther II.”
“I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family,” Feige said, Deadline reports. “Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.”
Feige continued, “To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”
READ MORE: George C. Wolfe on Directing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
You will always be our King. pic.twitter.com/6yfKb913rI
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2020
Boseman died in August at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. The news of not recasting his character comes after executive producer Victoria Alonso slammed rumors of using a digital double for the actor.
“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarín. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”
She also confirmed that Marvel hopes to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy in the sequel.
“Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”
The “Black Panther” sequel is being written and directed by Ryan Coogler and is slated for release on July 8, 2022.
