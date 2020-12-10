Kim Kardashian Begs President Trump to Stop Execution of Brandon Bernard



*Kim Kardashian is urging President Donald Trump to stop tonight’s government execution of 40-year-old Brandon Bernard.

The reality TVstar has for months advocated for his death sentence to be commuted to life in prison. Bernard was convicted for his involvement in the 1999 murders of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in Texas, when he was 18 years old. Bernard was reportedly less responsible than any of his co-defendants, who served 20 years and are now home from prison.

Bernard’s execution is scheduled for Thursday.

Kardashian previously took to Twitter to bring awareness to the case late last month.

Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison. https://t.co/soccUQFmac — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 9, 2020

“A terrible case has been brought to my attention and I need your help. Without it, on December 12th Brandon Bernard is going to be executed for a crime he participated in as a teenager,” she wrote on Twitter..

A day before Bernard’s execution, Kardashian returned to social media to call on Trump “to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison,” she wrote. Adding, “Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution.”

Hours before his scheduled death, the influencer shared an emotional update about what could her last conversation with Bernard.

“Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I’ve ever had. Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn’t over,” Kardashian wrote.

Don’t forget to also share the names and family pictures of the people he helped murder. This is Todd and Stacie Bagley. Brandon Bernard set their car on fire with them in it after his friends shot them both in the head. Stacie died from smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/n17nKXCqaS — ❕Disputed Monkey 🙊 (@WonderMonkey78) December 9, 2020

“When he told me he’s claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn’t want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn’t hear me cry like that,” she added in a follow up post.

“We didn’t say goodbye bc we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again, we said talk to you soon! Broken heart,” she continued.

The Trump administration resumed federal executions in July and has carried out eight so far, following a 17-year suspension of the death penalty.