Laverne Cox Mentions Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Entanglement’ in Front of Will Smith [WATCH]

*Laverne Cox had an awkward moment with Jada Pinkett Smith when she mentioned Jada’s extramarital “entanglement” in front of Will Smith on the SAG Awards red carpet.

Cox was referring to Pinkett Smith’s intimate relationship with singer August Alsina, which allegedly occurred when she and Will briefly split. The actress made the bombshell confession on a July 2020 episode of her show “Red Table Talk,” calling it an “entanglement”.

Cox brought up Jada’s “entanglement” on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday.

“Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us, thank you, we can’t wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more entanglements,” Cox said to the couple.

“No more of those,” Pinkett Smith replied as both she and Smith laughed.

“No more entanglements, no more entanglements,” Cox said.

Jada pinkett Smith says she’s DONE with entanglements during her interview at the #SagAwards w/ Will Smith pic.twitter.com/kfiAnzCbWl — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) February 28, 2022

Both Smith and Pinkett Smith previously clarified that they were separated at the time of her affair with Alsina.

“I actually don’t look at it as a transgression at all,” Pinkett Smith said on her talk show in 2020. “Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was really able to confront emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity. And I was really able to do some really deep healing.”

Will noted in a 2021 interview with GQ he and Jada don’t believe in monogamy.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Smith said.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Smith recalled a conversation he had with intimacy coach Michaela Boehm about his fantasy of having a harem of beauties that included Halle Berry and ballerina Misty Copeland.

“What she was doing was essentially cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was OK to be me and be who I was. It was OK to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married, and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas, in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins. That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins, and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of sh*t.”

