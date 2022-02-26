Kayla Nicole’s Sexy Pics Leaves Boyfriend Travis Kelce Drooling Over Her – Us, Too 🙂 | LOOK!

*NFLer Travis Kelce has recently been drooling over girlfriend Kayla Nicole through her latest social media posts. Recently, the Strong is Sexy creator posted a new collection of photos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

From the photos, she rocks a pair of black tights and black halter top with a keyhole in the middle, accessorized with black heels and a football-shaped Judith Leiber clutch – an admirable sexy look captioned “A lot to handle.”

The awesome post didn’t go unnoticed by Kelce, 32, on both platforms –Twitter and Instagram, reports Page Six.

Kayla is the girlfriend to Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and the two have been linked together since 2017. Besides Travis, who commented with heart-eyed and drool face emojis on Twitter and “I’m tryin to handle ALLLLLL THAT!!!” on Instagram, Patrick Mahomes – Chiefs’ quarterback fiancée, Brittany Mathews responded with “AHHH HELL 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The Chiefs season recently ended in late January after an overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship. Kayla posted a touching tribute to Kelce after the end of the season, describing the latter as her homie, lover, and friend whom she loves and respects endlessly with so much pride on Instagram. The couple joined Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Mathews, in Las Vegas ahead of the Pro Bowl in Feb 2022. From Brittany Mathews’ comment on Kayla’s social media posts, it seems like the ladies also had some fun, got a chance to know each other, and cultivated some significant friendships.

The two couples spend quality time in Las Vegas, including memorable date nights in Sin City. Besides, Kayla and Kelce also had a chance to check out the NHL All-Star Game, which was a significant part of the trip. Kelce finished the 2021 NFL season at 92 receptions for 1125 yards and nine touchdowns