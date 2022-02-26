Currently in Bodybuilding? Venus And Serena Williams On Life After Tennis

Saturday, February 26, 2022
Venus And Serena Williams On Life After Tennis

By Fisher Jack
Venus and Serena Williams
*The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena Williams, fiercely dominated the tennis world for about three decades. Besides, they also featured as the main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. In the March 2022 cover story, @tressiemcphd explains how the two sisters were Black, just like her.

The braids reveal that the Williams sisters spent hours sitting between a Black woman’s legs to create the fantastic hairstyles before proceeding to play hand games and chitchatting as beads were woven through their cornrows.

As the two sisters approach their retirement phase, the decision has nothing about leaving the sports world. The tennis legends will cover the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, in which they will share their next move after retirement.

Harpers Bazaar cover - Venus & Serena - Mar22
Venus, in the magazine, says that the two intend to become bodybuilders at the end of their tennis careers. However, she adds that something will surely come from it even though it may be extreme or may not happen exactly as planned.

According to Venus, they have always worked hard from childhood, and it is probably time to explore their freedom – something surreal that they have never experienced. They have never been free.

Serena, 40, and Venus, 41, after dominating the tennis world for almost thirty years, feel that it is time to leave the field and focus on other things. After all, it wasn’t their plan to dedicate their entire lives to the sport – tennis. Serena explains that they never intended only to play tennis and only be tennis players as they are more than the sport and players. They have the potential to do much more. Coincidentally, they feel this is the right time to expand their wings and fly. Bodybuilding is just one of the many things they plan to do.

Fisher Jack

