Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeFinancial
Financial

Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Means Even Higher Prices for Us | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Inflation Chart - Gettyimages
Inflation Chart – Gettyimages

*(By Julia Horowitz/CNN Business) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine could drive prices even higher at a moment when inflation is already rising at the fastest clip in decades.

Economists are racing to assess the impact of the attack, which could spark the biggest war in Europe since 1945. The conflict is unlikely to tip the global economy back into recession, they say, but market tumult, the threat of punishing sanctions and potential supply disruptions are already pushing up the wholesale price of energy and some agricultural products. Consumers will pay more for gasoline and food as a result.

“Inflation is likely to peak at higher levels that we were envisaging just a few days ago,” said Ben May, director of global macro research at Oxford Economics.

Here’s what could get more expensive around the world as a result.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Te-rri-fying’: How Viola Davis Described Playing Michelle Obama | VIDEOs

Fuel

Global oil prices jumped above $105 per barrel on Thursday, hitting their highest level since 2014. In the United States, oil prices approached $100 per barrel.

That will make it more expensive for drivers to fill up their tanks. In the United States, the average price of a gallon of gas rose to $3.54, up from $3.33 one month ago and $2.66 this time last year.

The Biden administration is exploring ways to blunt the rise in gas prices, though it’s not clear how much can be done given high demand and tight supply.

The price of natural gas, which is used to heat homes and power industry, is also spiking. The benchmark price in Europe soared 29% to €114.65 ($127.80) per megawatt hour on Thursday, according to data from Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.

That’s below the all-time high reached before Christmas, but will still hit pocketbooks if prices remain elevated. Bank of America previously estimated that European households would pay €650 ($724) more for energy this year, bringing average spending to €1,850 ($2,061).

Higher energy costs will raise expenses for companies, too. Jet fuel will get pricier for airlines, potentially triggering higher air fares, while manufacturers that use a lot of power, like steelmakers, will be squeezed. That could ripple across the economy.

Woman shopping
Getty

Food

Global food prices were already near a 10-year high. Now, the Russia-Ukraine conflict could make matters worse.

Russia is the world’s top exporter of wheat, while Ukraine is a significant exporter of both wheat and corn. They also export vegetable oils.

Wheat prices jumped to their highest level since 2012 on Thursday. The price of corn leaped, too. Soybeans, which often trade in line with corn, also pushed higher.

Egypt and Turkey are top buyers of Russian wheat. But they won’t be the only ones affected if shipments are delayed or sanctions disrupt exports.

“Regardless of exactly where foodstuffs go, clearly if there’s a shortage generally in the world, then the price is going to be driven up,” May said.

Ukraine still needed to export 15 million metric tons of corn and between 5 million and 6 million metric tons of wheat this season, according to Rabobank commodities analyst Michael Magdovitz.

Now buyers like China are turning to Europe and the United States to fill the gap. If fighting drags on, limited supplies there could become even more constrained.

“If you have a protracted conflict, then you need to find a much greater amount,” Magdovitz said.

Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said the risk of greater food price inflation “appears acute” because Russia and Ukraine together account for a 25% of global wheat exports, while Ukraine alone accounts for 13% of corn exports.

And there’s another potential blow to farmers: Russia is the largest producer of ammonium nitrate, a key component in fertilizer, RBC added.

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday that European consumers could be more exposed to a jump in food prices than Americans.

Metals

The price of metals used in a wide range of consumer products is soaring as investors dig into the ramifications of the invasion and weigh whether sanctions could affect supplies.

“Russia is a major producer of metals including aluminum and nickel and is also a substantial copper producer,” said analysts at S&P Global Platts. “Market sources believe the near-certainty that stricter sanctions will be introduced on trade with Russia could further squeeze supplies in global markets that are already tight.”

Aluminum prices in London shot up to a record high on Thursday.

Russia’s Rusal, which has been sanctioned by the United States previously, is one of the world’s biggest aluminum producers. If fresh penalties are imposed, it could cause prices to skyrocket.

Prices were already elevated because smelters in Europe have had to cut their output due to rising electricity costs. Even if Rusal isn’t sanctioned, the latest spike in energy prices could exacerbate the situation.

Metals such as aluminum are used in thousands of products around the world, from cans for food and drinks to vehicles and electronics.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleDa Brat and ‘Twin Flame’ Judy Dupart Have Fairy Tale Wedding in Georgia [PHOTOS]
Next article‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: ‘This Is Not the Wedding I Thought I Was Having!’ [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO