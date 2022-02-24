Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Barack and Michelle Obama

‘Te-rri-fying’: How Viola Davis Described Playing Michelle Obama | VIDEOs

By Fisher Jack
0

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama
Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in “The First Lady,” an upcoming Showtime series. – Jackson Lee Davis/Showtime

*(By Sandra Gonzalez/CNN) — For those wondering, yes, even one of America’s most decorated modern actresses still gets butterflies when stepping into a new role, especially when she’s playing one of the most iconic women in American history.

In a conversation with media on Wednesday, Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis said playing former first lady Michelle Obama in Showtime’s upcoming limited series “The First Lady” involved “a huge amount of fear.”

“You don’t want to insult them by your portrayal,” she said during a panel for the show at the Television Critics Association press tour.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kerry Washington Honors Rosa Parks by Recreating Her Mugshot

Obama is one of three first ladies portrayed in the series. It also features Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in roles that are sure to get awards attention come Emmy season.

As the only actress playing a first lady who is still alive on the show, Davis was asked if she felt extra pressure knowing Obama might see her work. Davis said not only does she acknowledge that fact, but “it keeps you up at night.”

That said, Davis added, “that’s what we live for as artists.”

“It’s a huge exercise in letting go, and it’s a huge exercise in transformation,” she said. “But, to answer the question: Te-rri-fying.”

As Obama, Davis was challenged with capturing not just the woman people saw in front of the camera but also putting into the performance her essence.

In her experiences meeting Obama, Davis said, she was struck by her “sense of worth” and “sense of belonging.”

“[She] seemed like a rooted tree, a rooted oak tree,” she said. “There was nothing about her that felt secondary, that she was the woman behind the man. She absolutely seemed like a person who has a sense of self.”

Davis added: “Barack doesn’t make her someone; she was someone from the moment she came out of her mom’s womb.”

The stories told on “The First Lady,” from executive producers Cathy Schulman (“Crash”) and Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”), span 120 years, but have threads that narratively connect the tales.

It premieres April 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Widow
Next articleDa Brat and ‘Twin Flame’ Judy Dupart Have Fairy Tale Wedding in Georgia [PHOTOS]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO