Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records Acquisition Won’t Include 2Pac, Dr. Dre Albums

By Ny MaGee
Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight and TuPac

*Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records acquisition won’t include 2Pac and Dr. Dre albums, according to reports. 

We previously reported that as the new owner of Death Row Records, the rapper has revealed plans for it to be the first NFT record label.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop said in a Clubhouse room on Feb. 15. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

Snoop Dogg rose to fame during the ’90s on Death Row Records, now he has acquired the label from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone, per Variety. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

READ MORE: Biopic on Death Row Boss Suge Knight in the Works

Per Complex, citing a Billboard report, “2Pac‘s Death Row albums All Eyez On Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory are technically “no longer on the label” as of last month. Additionally, “Dr. Dre’s The Chronic is reportedly slated to be returned as early as next year, a move that (in conjunction with the aforementioned 2Pac losses) would make Snoop the best-selling artist on the roster,” the outlet writes. 

As explained in the report, while the label’s catalog is “being negotiated,” MNRK Music Group and investment firm Blackstone remain the owners of Death Row’s most important records. 

In a statement, Snoop Dogg said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

David Kestnbaum, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “We at Blackstone are strong supporters of the artist and creator community in our entertainment investments. We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg. We wish him success in the years ahead as the brand moves forward under his leadership and vision.”

Chris Taylor, MNRK Music Group’s, President & CEO said: “Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years. MNRK has been honored to oversee this legendary brand over the last decade and enjoyed introducing it to millions of new fans in 2021 through our award-winning 30th-anniversary marketing campaign.”

Snoop recently released his new album “B.O.D.R”. via Death Row Records and Create Music Group. He can also be seen in a new ad for Gucci, check it out via the Twitter clip above. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

