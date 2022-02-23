Chad Ochocinco Says Keke Wyatt Will Not Outdo Him In Having Babies

*Chad Ochocinco has reacted to the news that singer KeKe Wyatt is expecting her 11th child by admitting he is ready to compete with her.

On Sunday (Feb. 20), Wyatt announced on social media she’s adding another addition to her family.

Keke shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a series of pictures of her baby bump and her family.

In the caption, the 39-year-old wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch!” She also mentioned her fourth child who was a stillbirth, adding, “Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga! #Baby11.”

Check out her IG post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt)

We previously reported that the little one will be KeKe and her husband Zackariah’s second child. The couple welcomed their first child, Ke’Riah Darring, in January 2020. However, this baby will be making Keke a mom for the eleventh time.

Upon seeing Keke’s announcement, Chad tweeted has made clear that Wyatt will not outdo him in having babies.

“KeKe Wyatt really think she finna outdo me….,” the former NFL star wrote.

He made a similar comment in 2020 about the artist and rapper NBA Youngboy, writing on Twitter: “I refuse to let KeKe Wyatt & NBA Youngboy upstage me‼️”.

NBA Youngboy is reportedly the father of at least seven children with multiple women.

Per Ace Showbiz, “Chad has at least eight children with seven different women. His youngest child and his first with fiancee Sharelle Rosado was born in January this year.”