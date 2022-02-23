Wednesday, February 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

Chad Ochocinco Says Keke Wyatt Will Not Outdo Him In Having Babies

By Ny MaGee
0

Chad Johnson, KeKe Wyatt
Getty

*Chad Ochocinco has reacted to the news that singer KeKe Wyatt is expecting her 11th child by admitting he is ready to compete with her. 

On Sunday (Feb. 20), Wyatt announced on social media she’s adding another addition to her family.

Keke shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a series of pictures of her baby bump and her family.

In the caption, the 39-year-old wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch!” She also mentioned her fourth child who was a stillbirth, adding, “Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga! #Baby11.”

Check out her IG post below.

READ MORE: Keke Wyatt Baby News: Singer and Husband Are Expecting Baby No. 11!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt)

We previously reported that the little one will be KeKe and her husband Zackariah’s second child. The couple welcomed their first child, Ke’Riah Darring, in January 2020. However, this baby will be making Keke a mom for the eleventh time.

Upon seeing Keke’s announcement, Chad tweeted has made clear that Wyatt will not outdo him in having babies. 

“KeKe Wyatt really think she finna outdo me….,” the former NFL star wrote.

He made a similar comment in 2020 about the artist and rapper NBA Youngboy, writing on Twitter: “I refuse to let KeKe Wyatt & NBA Youngboy upstage me‼️”.

NBA Youngboy is reportedly the father of at least seven children with multiple women.

Per Ace Showbiz, “Chad has at least eight children with seven different women. His youngest child and his first with fiancee Sharelle Rosado was born in January this year.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleCheck Out Missy Elliott’s New ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ Inspired Chain | VIDEO
Next articleEURVideoNews: Houston Man Accused of Killing, Dismembering 18-Year-Old
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO