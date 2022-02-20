Keke Wyatt Baby News: Singer and Husband Are Expecting Baby No. 11!

*#KekeWyatt just announced she’s adding another addition to her family!

Keke shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a series of pictures of her baby bump and her family.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1″ to the Wyatt Bunch!”

Together, the little one will be KeKe and her husband Zackariah’s second child. The couple welcomed their first child, Ke’Riah Darring, in January 2020. However, this baby will be making Keke a mom for the eleventh time.

Nevertheless, congratulations to Keke and Zackariah on their newest bundle of joy!

