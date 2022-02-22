Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Matthew Fletcher: Suge Knight’s Ex-Lawyer Disbarred – He Tried to Bribe Witnesses

By Fisher Jack
Matthew Fletcher & Suge Knight (Getty)
*According to #KTLA#SugeKnight‘s former lawyer has been permanently disbarred from practicing law after pleading guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and perjury charges.⁠

#MatthewFletcher, 57, who represented Knight when he faced murder charges in 2016, pleaded no contest to conspiracy and perjury charges.⁠

During Knight’s murder trial, Fletcher was accused of bribing potential witnesses.⁠

Prosecutors charged Fletcher with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit subornation of perjury, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, and accessory after the fact after obtaining a warrant to listen in on Fletcher and Knight’s jailhouse phone calls.⁠

It is alleged that Fletcher attempted to pay witnesses to testify that there were guns near the scene of the 2016 incident when Knight struck two men with his truck, which would corroborate his claim that he acted in self-defense.⁠

Fletcher also allegedly told Knight it would cost him “$20,000 to $25,000” to obtain his freedom.

