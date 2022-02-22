Tuesday, February 22, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

MJ Riskin’ it ALL? – Fans Notice Them Big Hands on Mary J’s Bootay 🙂 | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Michael Jordan & Mary J Blige
Michael Jordan & Mary J Blige (Getty/screenshot)

*In case you missed it: Check out the moment at the NBA All-Star game when#MichaelJordan told #MaryJBlige that she did a great job at the Super Bowl and that he “almost came out there to hug you.”

Yep, Masry J and MJ gettin’ their hug on will be remembered by folks, not only for its sweetness and sincerity but for Mr. Jordan’s big ol’ hand and supa fine Mary J’s  ba donk a donk also coming together. 🙂

Check out the video of M&M and below that, get ready for some crazy comments from the peanut gallery!

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Mary J Blige’s Money Got so Funny She Couldn’t Pay the Rent: Her Ex Got it All in Divorce | WATCH

sincereshow: Tried to slide that hand down on Aunty booty
llmd_zgonatural: Cuh tried to touch Tht but! I dnt blame em !
colormecourtney_: Lorenzo not gone like this one bit
ovodshaun: Me next MJ w them big black hands 🙌🏿😂

giorosegold: Let me guess sexual assault😂😂allegations
there_go_nicci: Auntie seemed like she was in Heaven at this moment 😂🔥
everybodylovero: I would actually be here for that if he wasn’t married

And what are YOUR thoughts about the situation?

Previous articleJoe Rogan Addresses N-Word Controversy in Return to Stand-Up
Next articleAlta Global Media’s Steven Adams and Theo Dumont Join Rebeca Huntt’s BEBA as Executive Producers
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play...

JillMunroe - 0
Corey Hawkins is an actor that has shown a lot of range in the projects he selects. His latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of...
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe - 0
Denzel Washington's latest Apple Original film, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," is based on the classic Shakespeare play. The 67-year-old actor stars in the daring...
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night, Denzel Washington was given a heartwarming gift from the ABC host - a woman from...
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete...

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO