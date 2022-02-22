MJ Riskin’ it ALL? – Fans Notice Them Big Hands on Mary J’s Bootay 🙂 | WATCH

*In case you missed it: Check out the moment at the NBA All-Star game when#MichaelJordan told #MaryJBlige that she did a great job at the Super Bowl and that he “almost came out there to hug you.”

Yep, Masry J and MJ gettin’ their hug on will be remembered by folks, not only for its sweetness and sincerity but for Mr. Jordan’s big ol’ hand and supa fine Mary J’s ba donk a donk also coming together. 🙂

Check out the video of M&M and below that, get ready for some crazy comments from the peanut gallery!

sincereshow: Tried to slide that hand down on Aunty booty

llmd_zgonatural: Cuh tried to touch Tht but! I dnt blame em !

colormecourtney_: Lorenzo not gone like this one bit

ovodshaun: Me next MJ w them big black hands 🙌🏿😂

giorosegold: Let me guess sexual assault😂😂allegations

there_go_nicci: Auntie seemed like she was in Heaven at this moment 😂🔥

everybodylovero: I would actually be here for that if he wasn’t married

Michael Jordan u ain’t slick we see where you hand at 🤣🤣🤣… Mary J Blige ☺️😋 pic.twitter.com/AAkElihrYV — Monica ThicknPretty Dandridge👀👀 (@modizzypanther4) February 21, 2022

And what are YOUR thoughts about the situation?