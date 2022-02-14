Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeFinancial
Entertainment

Mary J Blige’s Money Got so Funny She Couldn’t Pay the Rent: Her Ex Got it All in Divorce | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Lately Mary J. Blige has been back in the spotlight because of her starring role on “Power Book ll: Ghost” and of course, her rousing appearance in Sunday’s Super Bowl hip-hop/R&B Halftime show. And lest we forget she just released her latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

Blige recently performed “Rent Money” from the album with rapper Dave East, on an iHeart Radio special. Host Angie Martinez, who has a long history with the performer got some really candid comments from her about the inspiration for the song.

It seems things got really bad for Mary emotionally and financially between her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs. Divorcing Isaacs, who was also her manager, took every penny she had … to the point where she couldn’t pay her rent!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Drops Kid Cudi From ‘Donda 2’ Album Amid Pete Davidson Feud

 

“I had to give up all this alimony, and I didn’t have no more money to give because he had spent it all,” she explained. “So, I had to go, you know, I had to go on tour, and make all the money back to pay the alimony.”

The singer/actress says her money got so funny that she didn’t have the resources to keep a roof over her head.

“I didn’t have no money to pay my rent and all this other stuff,” she continued. “But it’s also a metaphor like, I didn’t have my soul. I was just drained of everything. So it was time for somebody to pay; sometimes you just feel like somebody gotta pay.”

Mary J Blige - Kendu Issacs
Mary J Blige – Kendu Issacs

By the way, after their divorce, Issacs claimed that he “has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

Isaacs further claimed that he had become “unemployable,” and without her financial support he would be “destitute” and paying rent has become “impossible.”

In 2017, Blige was ordered to pay $30,000 a month in alimony to Issacs. Originally, his lawyers requested quadruple the amount to help him sustain his lifestyle.

“And I was very angry then when I made that (‘Rent Money’) song. I was very angry. And I was like, rent money due — period!” she concluded.

And there’s this: In 2018 Blige and Isaacs were sued by Golden Venus LLC for breach of contract for allegedly not paying nearly $60,000 in back rent, damaging their Beverly Hills mansion, and removing pre-installed audio-visual equipment.

Previous articleMethod Man Slams Twitter User for Photoshopping His Beard Off [Photos]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO