Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s ‘Still D.R.E.’ Hits a Billion Views on YouTube [VIDEO]

*Dr. Dre‘s “Still D.R.E.” music video featuring Snoop Dogg has hit one billion views on YouTube.

The two hip-hop icons performed the track as part of a melody of Dre’s hits during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and special guest 50 Cent.

Following the all-star performance, the “Still D.R.E.” music video, which dropped in 2011, hit one billion views on YouTube. It’s the first time either rapper has reached one billion views on the streaming platform. “Still D.R.E.” peaked at Number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its initial release.

TMZ Live caught up with Dr. Dre following his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance and he revealed that Kendrick had to omit the “and we hate po-po” line from his song “Alright.” Dre said discussions were also had about the opening line from the song, “m.A.A.d city,” where Lamar says, “If Pirus and Crips all got along.

“They had a problem with that, so we had to take that out. No big deal, we get it. But, all in all, everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time,” Dre said. “Everybody felt the magnitude of what this thing was, and what we were going to be able to accomplish. It was a fantastic experience.”

After the halftime show, Dre’s music streams went up 185 percent on Spotify, Mary J. Blige’s “No More Drama” increased by 520 percent, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” went up 250 percent, per the Post.

You can revisit all the performances from Super Bowl LVI, stream the official Halftime Show playlist, and dive deeper into the discographies of the performers on Apple Music at apple.co/_DrDreAndFriends.

Jhené Aiko – “American The Beautiful” (Watch HERE)

Mickey Guyton – “The Star Spangled Banner” (Watch HERE)

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent (Watch HERE)