Tuesday, February 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s ‘Still D.R.E.’ Hits a Billion Views on YouTube [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Snoop Dogg - Mary J Blige Dr. Dre / Getty
Snoop Dogg – Mary J Blige and Dr. Dre / Getty

*Dr. Dre‘s “Still D.R.E.” music video featuring Snoop Dogg has hit one billion views on YouTube.

The two hip-hop icons performed the track as part of a melody of Dre’s hits during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and special guest 50 Cent.

Following the all-star performance, the “Still D.R.E.” music video, which dropped in 2011, hit one billion views on YouTube. It’s the first time either rapper has reached one billion views on the streaming platform. “Still D.R.E.” peaked at Number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its initial release.

TMZ Live caught up with Dr. Dre following his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance and he revealed that Kendrick had to omit the “and we hate po-po” line from his song “Alright.” Dre said discussions were also had about the opening line from the song, “m.A.A.d city,” where Lamar says, “If Pirus and Crips all got along.

READ MORE:  Did Dr. Dre & Others Perform at Super Bowl for FREE? + NFL Miami Coach Mike McDaniel Biracial Discussed | WATCH

“They had a problem with that, so we had to take that out. No big deal, we get it. But, all in all, everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time,” Dre said. “Everybody felt the magnitude of what this thing was, and what we were going to be able to accomplish. It was a fantastic experience.”

After the halftime show, Dre’s music streams went up 185 percent on Spotify, Mary J. Blige’s “No More Drama” increased by 520 percent, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” went up 250 percent, per the Post. 

You can revisit all the performances from Super Bowl LVI, stream the official Halftime Show playlist, and dive deeper into the discographies of the performers on Apple Music at apple.co/_DrDreAndFriends.

Jhené Aiko – “American The Beautiful” (Watch HERE)

Mickey Guyton – “The Star Spangled Banner” (Watch HERE)

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent (Watch HERE)

Previous articleKadeem Hardison Talks Lisa Bonet, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tupac & Jada, Malcolm X | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

denzel washington ellen pompao

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

denzel washington and frances mcdormand new york film festival 2021

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO