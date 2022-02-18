Friday, February 18, 2022
‘Races’ Bubba Wallace Shares Best Advice Michael Jordan Gave Him | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
*In 2018, he came in second place at his first Daytona 500 and this Sunday he’s back on the track for the NASCAR Cup Series motor race in Florida – Bubba Wallace.

The only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s three national series also has a Netflix docuseries dropping two days after his 500-mile long race.

“Race: Bubba Wallace” chronicles the personal and professional life of the stock car racing driver. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the six-episode series also traces the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

We spoke to Wallace and director Erik Parker about his rise in the elite ranks of NASCAR.

Race: Bubba Wallace.
Race: Bubba Wallace. Bubba Wallace in Race: Bubba Wallace. Cr. Netflix © 2022

Q: Considering the history of this sport, how concerned were you that fans or other drivers might try to physically harm you?

BW: I wasn’t worried about physical harm. If anything I’ve gotten to see peoples true colors. And that’s good because I keep my circle small and I wasn’t looking to add anybody. The physical harm never crossed my mind. When I’m frustrated I’ll find something to bring me back to some sort of normal capacity before I start seeing red. I’m just having fun and trying to keep things lighthearted all of the time.

Race: Bubba Wallace
Race: Bubba Wallace. Bubba Wallace in Race: Bubba Wallace. Cr. Netflix © 2022

Q: What’s the most remember able piece of advice Michael Jordan (23XI Racing co-owner) gave you?

BW: When we were talking about having bad luck at a race he said, ‘there’s no such thing as bad luck you create your own luck’ and I was like iright I’ll never speak of bad luck again.

Q: Why was it important to have W. Kamau Bell and Jemele Hill contribute to the series?

EP: It was really important for us to make sure we talk to people that were close to the sport and the actual action. We talked to the family, friends and other racers who understood the universe of racing.We needed some voices to explain what viewers would be seeing from an outsider’s perspective Jemele is really good at talking about sports and race in sports. Kamau is a great observer of what’s happening in America in terms of race and social justice. They give great context.

“Race: Bubba Wallace” will be released on Netflix on Feb 22nd.

For more details go to netflix.com

Fahnia Thomas

