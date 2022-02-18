Whitney Houston Was ‘Extorted’ Over Intimate Relationship with Robyn Crawford

*Back in 2019, Robyn Crawford dropped a memoir about her friendship with late singer Whitney Houston.

Crawford, rumored to be Whitney’s longtime lover, describes Houston’s wedding to Bobby Brown in the book as well as the chaotic and abusive years that followed. Her book reportedly fails to mention the extortion plot against Whitney over her secret same-sex relationship with Crawford.

As reported by I Love Old School Music, highly-redacted FBI files were released a few years ago about an investigation into an extortion plot against Whitney. The docs include claims made by the singer’s former bodyguard, Kevin Ammons, and author Ian Helperin, about Whitney’s alleged romance with Crawford.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Both Whitney’s ex-bodyguard-turned author, Kevin Ammons (author of “Good Girl, Bad Girl), and author, Ian Helperin, claim that Houston was extorted so that details about her alleged lesbian affair with her best friend, Robyn Crawford, wouldn’t surface. According to Helperin’s book, “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: The Deadly Price of Fame,” on the eve of “The Bodyguard” movie premiere in 1992, a Chicago lawyer tried to extort Whitney for $250,000. The lawyer allegedly told an FBI agent that the details included “knowledge of intimate details regarding Whitney Houston’s romantic relationships and will go public with the information.”

According to Ammon, Whitney’s dad attempted to shut down the extortion attempt. Per ILOSM:

“We’ve got to do something about that motherf-king b—h [Robyn Crawford]. She’s ruining my family and driving everybody nuts. She’s lost her grip on reality. I’ll pay you $6,000 if you put the fear of God in her,” Ammons quoted John Houston as saying. Ammons says he turned down John’s offer, but was instructed by John to “keep an eye” on her [Robin Crawford].” There’s one other claim that was made.

Per the report, the redacted portion of the FBI files about the ’90s extortion attempt on Whitney states: “[Redacted] said [Redacted] told him that [Redacted] has knowledge of intimate details regarding Whitney Houston’s romantic relationships, and will go public with the information unless [Redacted] is paid $250,000. [Redacted] told [Redacted] client will sign a confidentiality agreement if [Redacted] is paid the $250,000.”

An Executed Confidentiality Agreement is reportedly included in the FBI’s file on the music icon, suggesting Whitney paid the money.

According to the bodyguard, when Whitney married Brown, she gifted Crawford with a Porsche so she wouldn’t wild out at the wedding.

In her book, “A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston,” excerpted in PEOPLE, Crawford writes: “A few days into the honeymoon, I heard talk around the office about an altercation between Whitney and Bobby. Someone on the yacht had placed a call to [Whitney’s father] John Houston telling him that something had gone down, and when the lovebirds returned, Whitney had a visible scar on the side of her face. The cut was at least three inches, running in a straight line from the top of her cheek down to the jaw.”

Crawford continues: “I asked [Whitney] to tell me what happened, and [she said]: ‘We had a disagreement. I threw a glass, the glass hit the wall, shattered, and that’s how the cut happened. Couples argue all the time and it’s never a big deal. Except when it’s me.’”

Crawford claims Houston grew isolated during her marriage to Brown. “I saw and heard him speak to her in ways that were demeaning and talk down to her,” she says. “That [would] not make me feel good if someone was talking to me that way.”

Brown recounted an incident where he hit his ex-wife in his 2016 memoir, “Every Little Step,” but he also explained to Robin Roberts during a 20/20 interview that reports of him being a “woman beater” or “violent toward her” were false.